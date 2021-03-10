Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredibly windy today as the mild air doesn’t last long

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is the last of the 70 degree air in the area for a while. We are starting very mild near 60 this morning after the rain has moved out from last night. We’ll jump into the mid 70s for a high but it will happen near noon then cooler air moves in the rest of the afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

This wind will be a big story today as well. Gusts to 50 mph are likely this morning into the very early afternoon hours. Those will be out of the southwest. They’ll switch to the northwest by the end of the day and gust to near 35 mph ushering in that cooler air.

Wednesday Gusts (WOWT)

That blustery wind will dry us out quickly and lead to a higher fire danger today. Any open burning is a bad idea today due to the gusty winds and switching wind direction.

The rest of the week will be quiet with highs much cooler in the mid 50s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Rain is still likely starting late Saturday and all day Sunday with some wet snow potential as well. Most of it should be rain at this point but you can keep up to date on the forecast here.

