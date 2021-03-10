Advertisement

Nebraska ranks No. 6 on U.S. News & World ‘Best States’ report

(Associated Press)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cornhusker state has jumped up three spots since 2019 for the 2021 “Best State” rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Nebraska was ranked No. 9 in education, No. 6 in infrastructure, No. 10 in opportunity, and No. 6 in environment rankings.

“This is Nebraska’s highest ranking in recent years in the ‘Best States’ report,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said. “We are helping to set the bar in key areas such as infrastructure, affordability, and how we conserve our natural resources. As we emerge from the pandemic, Nebraska is positioned to grow back stronger and better than ever before.”

In 2019, the state was ranked at No. 9 for best state.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

