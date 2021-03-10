Millard West wins a thriller headlining day one of the state tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The boys basketball state tournament is off to a tremendous start with Millard West’s buzzer beater win against Pius X. With 3.8 seconds to go tied at 45 Evan Meyersick caught a pass from the opposite baseline at the top of the key, turned, drove and made a shot at the horn he did not even see the ball go through the hoop.

The Wildcats will now have another date with Millard North who they lost to by 15 points earlier this season. The Mustangs beat Millard South 73-44.

Bellevue West, the other top contender in Class A advanced to the semis but not a performance the T-Birds are proud of, they beat Lincoln East 55-47. Uncharacteristic no doubt and Doug Woodard didn’t see it coming after a good week of practice. Frankie Fidler led Bellevue West with 22 points.

In Class B action, Norris beat Blair 62-46 and Elkhorn beat Platteview 63-48. The other two Class B quarterfinals are Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.