LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to give Nebraska COVID-19 update

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is giving an update on Nebraska's COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The governor said Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations for Nebraska are at 131, about the same as they were at the end of July and the beginning of August. He said 35% of the state’s hospital beds are available, 41% of ICU beds are available, and 77% of ventilators are available.

Ricketts said more than 552,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered in Nebraska, ranking the state 18th by population in the New York Times tracker, with 20% percent of the population having received one dose; 13th in the nation with 11% of the population vaccinated with two doses; and 25th for overall percent of vaccination doses used.

The governor called attention to a new vaccine study, called American Committment, which tracks the percentage of the population over age 65 that have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The study has ranked Nebraska No. 1 for the percentage of the population in that age group who have been vaccinated here.

Health districts will be moving into Phase 2A in the coming weeks, he said, so Nebraskans are encouraged to sign up for their vaccination on the state’s website or by calling in to the hotline for assistance. Ages 50-64 will be next up, so the governor encouraged Nebraskans in that age group to get signed up to be notified about when they can schedule their vaccinations.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans needing vaccine help by phone to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

Nebraska has launched a Spanish version of the state’s vaccination website; those requiring additional language assistance are advised to use the call center.

The state is transitioning its COVID-19 vaccination registration website to allow for vaccine scheduling.

