Gov. Reynolds gives update on Iowa’s COVID-19 response

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Reynolds gave an update Wednesday morning on Iowa’s COVID-19 response.

The governor said there are no plans to deviate from the state’s current vaccination rollout plan, prioritizing vaccinations by age and by certain priority groups.

Reynolds said she had no issues with Iowans going to neighboring counties — making calls and “willing to drive” — to receive a vaccination.

The governor also announced Wednesday that she is forming a child-care task force to address the state’s shortage of high-quality child care and other issues families have been facing with this issue since well before the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the problem was amplified during the past year because of the pandemic.

Reynolds refused comment on press freedoms relating to the trial of journalist Andrea Sahouri who was arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.

Watch Wednesday’s news conference

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Press Conference | March 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m.

Posted by Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

This is a developing report. Stay with 6 News for updates.

