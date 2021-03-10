Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast -- Cooler temperatures move in for the rest of the week

By David Koeller
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What a WINDY Wednesday. Ahead of the cold front, sustained winds from the south and southwest reached 30+ mph with gusts as high as 60 mph in Omaha!  These strong winds caused power outages across the area, and paired with low relative humidity to create high fire danger. Several fires sparked this afternoon and were difficult to get under control with the weather conditions.

Temperatures hit the mid-70s in the Omaha Metro by Noon, but had dropped to 62° by 4 PM. Colder air will continue to move throughout the evening, with temperatures in the 30s likely by 10 PM. Winds will decrease throughout the evening and overnight hours as well.

Hour by hour forecast Wednesday evening
Hour by hour forecast Wednesday evening(WOWT)

Thursday will be much cooler than the last several days, but will be fairly pleasant – by typical March standards. Partly to mostly sunny skies return with much lighter winds. Highs will top out in the low to mid-50s, still above-normal for this time of year!

Friday starts off in the 30s, with increasing clouds and highs back in the mid-50s. A few spotty showers are possible by Friday evening.

A better chance for rain arrives by Saturday afternoon and evening, with soaking rains taking us through the day Sunday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible from this weekend’s storm system, with very gusty winds expected as well. Highs Saturday will top out around 50°, with highs in the low to mid-40s Sunday.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Rain may transition and/or mix with slushy snow by Sunday night as temperatures drop, though the best chance for accumulating snow looks to be just off to our north. This will be a forecast to watch! We’ll keep you posted on-air, online, and on the WOWT First Alert Weather App.

