19-year-old tells Omaha Police boyfriend hit her with a bat and cut her

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting from Tuesday morning.

Officers went near North 41st Street and Hamilton Street for a cutting report and found Arianna Stout, 19, at a place nearby. She told police her boyfriend hit her with a bat and cut her with a knife and then left in her car.

Stout was taken to Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire medics with non-life-threatening injuries.

