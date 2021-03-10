12 Year old stabbed by 12 year old

STANTON, Neb. (KOLN) -A child was stabbed by another child at a park in Stanton, Friday night.

Around 8 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a stabbing at the West City Park in Stanton.

Sheriff Mike Unger and two deputies located a 12-year-old girl quickly. She had five stabs wounds to her back and arm.

A different 12-year-old girl was taken in to custody several blocks from the park and arrested on charges of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit felony.

The suspect was not put in Madison Juvenile Detention Center, due to a statue that restricts those 12 and under to be detained at all. The suspect is in protective custody at Lincoln hospital undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Emergency responders stabilized the victim, taking her by helicopter to Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City.

