Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredible warmth continues with some showers and storms possible tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - South winds overnight have kept our temperatures very mild overnight with many of you waking up to 50s today. We’ll start the day with sunny skies as well. All this leads to a great way to start off a very warm March day.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts up near 30 mph are likely most of the day, helping to drag in the mid 70 degree warmth we get to enjoy today.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

That south wind will keep temperatures mild again tonight as well as help drag in moisture for some shower and storm chances. There is a 40% ch of rain and few storms after 10pm tonight possibly lasting as late as 6am Wednesday morning. Rain should be fairly sporadic and light in totals with 0.25″ being the high end for most of us.

Rainfall Tonight (WOWT)

After that rain leaves early Wednesday, we’ll be able to clear out and and warm up one more day. Near record highs in the upper 70s are likely early Wednesday afternoon before temperatures start to fall quickly.

Record Warmth (WOWT)

Cooler highs in the 50s are then expected to round out the week. It will feel cooler but that is still warmer than average for this time of year.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

