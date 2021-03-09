River’s Edge Park continues next phase of development

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs survived the flood of 2019 and now city officials are preparing to move the park into the next stage of its development.

Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park has bounced back from the flood of two years ago. The lawn has been restored, the park is in good shape, and city officials are ready to move into phase four of the park’s development.

“On the north side, we have an observation tower that will be complete with an adventure course and that’s outdoor rock climbing and a roller glide, a duel course for roller gliding. There will also be an elevated treetop walk that will be the height of the levy,” said Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Director, Vincent Martorello.

Putting the support structure at levy height will help make the project floodproof. There will also be a pier on the south side extending from the levee to the river, this entire project is a multi-million dollar deal.

“Right now, we have it identified as $47 million and this is all coming from donations with the lead gift from Iowa West Foundation,” said Martorello.

Jessie Cruze and his son Cove are excited about the new additions to the park.

“Oh yeah, I look forward to that, he’s young, we spend a lot of time outdoors. The more outdoor activity we can find in town, the better,” said Cruze.

Council Bluffs officials say adding attractions to River’s Edge Park will benefit the entire Omaha-metro area.

“What we hope it means and when I say we, I mean Council Bluffs and Omaha, we think it activates the Riverfront. We think it brings new condo development, new rental development. Young people who want to live in a vibrant active area will look first, I think at the Riverfront,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.

Council Bluffs officials hope to begin construction in November with the completion of the north side of the project set for the spring of 2023.

