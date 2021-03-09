Advertisement

Prosecutor drops charge against Omaha grandmother arrested in boy’s death

Mugshot of Carmella Star
Mugshot of Carmella Star(Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha prosecutor has dropped the charges against a grandmother who had been arrested in her grandson’s death.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he didn’t have enough evidence now to pursue the case against 47-year-old Carmella Star, of Omaha, but the investigation into the death of 20-month-old Asann Star is ongoing. Police said the boy was in his grandmother’s care on Oct. 7 when he was found unresponsive and taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kleine said an autopsy showed that the boy died of acute fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl intoxication. Carmella Star was released from jail on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert (WOWT file image)
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s re-election campaign paused after husband’s death
Man climbs over traffic on 72nd Street
The iPhone 12 comes with a new warning.
Apple issues iPhone 12 warning for pacemakers, defibrillators
Creighton University men's basketball coach Greg McDermott
Creighton reinstates McDermott ahead of Big East tournament
Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger
Sarpy County Board considers removing treasurer from office

Latest News

19-year-old tells Omaha Police boyfriend hit her with a bat and cut her
Women open up a mobile hair salon
Two women take their hair salon on the road
Nebraska ranks No. 6 on U.S. News & World ‘Best States’ report
Georgia man sentenced for misusing Iowa workers information
Omaha husband battling cancer celebrates first vaccine dose