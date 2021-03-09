Over 55,000 people are completely vaccinated in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Department officials say as more older residents get vaccinated, appointments for those 65 and up are slowing considerably.

“We should be done on the office with all of this by the end of March I hope. On April 1, I hope we can open it up for those 50 to 64 years old. I have to tell you we’re going to do it the same way that we with those 65 and above,” said Dr. Adi Pour.

Dr. Pour says the next phase will be done incrementally.

“We are doing it in five-year increments and the reason is that we kind of need to have a formal process to go forward in our five-year increments or more than 30,000 people in each age group, so these are large groups,” said Dr. Pour.

As those groups get vaccinated, there is also hope for those with pre-existing conditions. Chris Rodgers is the President of the county’s Board of Health.

“My hope is that the governor will make an adjustment so when we get down in the 50s, that we can have underlying conditions and other of that sort. But also, we may get lucky enough that there may be some other parts of the state that they might not have as much need for the vaccine it may get some transferred out,” said Rodgers.

Officials warn that this is all still in discussion on how health care providers will vet those with pre-existing conditions. At this point, it’s too early to tell when those vaccinations will happen.

“Please Patients, don’t call your healthcare provider,” said Dr. Pour.

Dr. Pour says went the time comes, people will be notified. She also told the county board the department will not be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week or next week.

She says she remains confident that the vaccinations will continue at a consistent rate.

