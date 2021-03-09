Advertisement

OPPD & MUD customers can now apply for a new rental and utility assistance program

(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a new state rental and utility assistance program for OPPD & MUD customers.

Under Nebraska’s new Emergency Rental Assistance Program, renters and landlords that are struggling due to COVID-19 can apply.

Nebraska Rental Assistance Program

Customers in the City of Omaha, Douglas County, City of Lincoln, and Lancaster County don’t qualify for the program due to those areas getting federal funds directly.

The recently launched program is funded through the U.S. Treasury as part of a federal coronavirus relief package.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man climbs over traffic on 72nd Street
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert (WOWT file image)
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s re-election campaign paused after husband’s death
Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s husband dead, sources confirm
Nebraska man wants to skip his own death penalty hearing
Plattsmouth Police find over 14 grams of meth, two people arrested after reports of shoplifting

Latest News

New sidewalk improvements coming soon at Hanscom Park
Omaha-area churches prep for Easter holidays amid pandemic
Omaha Police updates two February 2020 cuttings
Iowa governor signs GOP-forced voting changes bill into law