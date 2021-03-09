OPPD & MUD customers can now apply for a new rental and utility assistance program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a new state rental and utility assistance program for OPPD & MUD customers.

Under Nebraska’s new Emergency Rental Assistance Program, renters and landlords that are struggling due to COVID-19 can apply.

Customers in the City of Omaha, Douglas County, City of Lincoln, and Lancaster County don’t qualify for the program due to those areas getting federal funds directly.

The recently launched program is funded through the U.S. Treasury as part of a federal coronavirus relief package.

