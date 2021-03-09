Advertisement

Omaha woman reach first Summit League final with 69-55 win

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The eighth seed has overcome great odds in the Summit League Tournament making it to the championship, a game that will be played at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Mavericks beats Western Illinois in the semifinals 69-55, thanks in part to a big third quarter.

In that stretch after halftime, UNO held the Leathernecks scoreless for more than six minutes while going on an 11-0 run. Claire Killian led the Mavs with 22 points, she hit seven of ten shots from the field including six of seven from behind the arc.

Not only has the program never played in the championship game, but they have also never made it to the D-I NCAA Tournament. That can happen with a win Tuesday, it would be quite the feat after a challenging regular season where the team won five of its 17 games. They entered the tournament 5-12, proving the postseason is a new season.

