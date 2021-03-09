Omaha Police updates two February 2020 cuttings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday, the police released updates on two cuttings from February 23, 2020.

The first cutting was at a Mega Saver gas station near Radial Highway. Bekhzad Radzhadov, 34, told officers that a woman cut them multiple times after they confronted her for shoplifting cell phones and trying to leave.

The woman is described as wearing a tie-dye shirt, black stretch pants, a dark headband with a blue mask, and having her hair in a bun.

After cutting Radzhadov, she left.

The second cutting was near North 42nd Street and officers were investigating a domestic disturbance.

Lisa Collins, 52, was booked at Douglas County for felony domestic violence assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police found out that Collins and Carl Gunnels, 67, were in an argument that escalated when Collins cut Gunnels with a kitchen knife.

Gunnels refused to be taken to the hospital but had a family member take him to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

