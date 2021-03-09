Omaha Police investigate Monday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent a man to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Officer went to the 3300 block of North 37th Street for a shooting report and found Ivan Jackson, 39, suffering a gunshot wound.

Jackson told police he was shot while trying to intervene in an argument between people near 48th and Boyd Street. Jackson was also taken to Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire medics for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.