Omaha Police investigate Monday night shooting

(KKTV)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent a man to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Officer went to the 3300 block of North 37th Street for a shooting report and found Ivan Jackson, 39, suffering a gunshot wound.

Jackson told police he was shot while trying to intervene in an argument between people near 48th and Boyd Street. Jackson was also taken to Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire medics for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

