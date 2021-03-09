Advertisement

New sidewalk improvements coming soon at Hanscom Park

(PHOTO: City of Omaha Parks & Recreation)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Look for the new improvements at Hanscom Park coming soon.

Construction started on Monday, March 8 to improve the sidewalks at the park. The sidewalk along Woolworth Ave at the north end of the park will be closed for about three weeks during the construction.

Workers will replace the existing asphalt sidewalk along Woolworth Ave and add an accessible walk from the north and west side of the dog park along Woolworth Ave. They will also add a maintenance drive on the east side of the park.

