Nebraska State Auditor: Sarpy County overpaid some school districts, underpaid others

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A new report publicly released Tuesday morning from the Nebraska State Auditor identified numerous issues within the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office that impacted over $12.5 million in public funds.

In some cases, school districts were either severely overpaid or underpaid in property tax disbursements.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets Tuesday afternoon to discuss the findings and the possible removal of County Treasurer Brian Zuger from office.

The report from the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts indicates state statutes were violated. It’s up to the County Board and County Attorney on whether the findings “rise to the level of official misconduct.”

According to state auditors, the Sarpy County Treasurer’s office failed to properly disperse a percentage of revenue paid to the county from OPPD. For OPPD, the payments are in lieu of paying property taxes.

For example, the county overpaid Bellevue Public Schools by $2.3 million and overpaid Papillion – La Vista Schools by $950,000. On the other hand, the Sarpy County Treasurer underpaid Millard Public Schools by $2.4 million. Springfield-Platteview Schools underpaid by $2 million. Omaha Public Schools underpaid by $1.4 million. Gretna Schools underpaid by $720,000.

The errors also impacted county and city budgets. Sarpy County was overpaid by $1.1 million. The city of Bellevue overpaid by $1.2 million. The same for the city of Papillion to the tune of $530,000 and $370,000 for the city of La Vista.

The 75-page report also found the Sarpy County Treasurer had failed to disperse $500,000 in fines to the school districts. State statute requires payment on the 15th of every month. Auditors found the money hadn’t been dispersed for nearly a year.

Zuger took office in January 2019 after his election. The report includes a number of responses from him. In many examples, Zuger says the issue has already been fixed or will be remedied.

The state auditor’s report found that $326 million was impacted or placed at risk by the errors.

