Northeast Iowa man convicted of murder in death of 4-week-old child

Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.
Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Fayette County.(Courtesy: Fayette County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A 24-year-old man is facing life in prison after being convicted of killing a 4-week-old child in 2018.

A Fayette County jury on Tuesday convicted Dean Alan Hettinger, of Westgate, of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Prosecutors say 4-week-old Holten Smith was hospitalized in Sumner in April 2018.

KCRG-TV reports the child died a month later. Doctors said he had a brain bleed and an autopsy found 36 rib fractures.

Hettinger was one of the child’s caretakers. He faces a mandatory life sentence plus up to 50 years when he is sentenced.

