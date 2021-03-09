Loessfest cancels again for a second year

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Once again the city of Council Bluffs will have to cancel its annual Loessfest celebration.

This festival is held on the city’s River’s Edge Park and since 2013, Council Bluffs has celebrated the start of the summer with Loessfest. It’s a multi-day event with live music, movies, and vendors but lately, floods covered the park and when COVID-19 hit, it shut down the free event.

City officials are having a hard time trying to reschedule the festival.

“Because these events take a lot of planning and booking acts several months out, we really didn’t know where we would be by Memorial Day this year. So we for a second year won’t have Loessfest,” said Council Bluffs Mayor, Matt Walsh.

While the city’s major summer event is canceled, Mayor Walsh is hoping to find some other events to bring people to the park this summer.

“We lost some revenue from people renting the park, they had started Taco Fest there and that hasn’t happened last year. We don’t know what the status is this year. We’re probably likely going to have to rebuild those annual events back from scratch because it’s been closed essentially for two years, I think people have gone somewhere else with their events,” said Mayor Walsh.

Some of the food vendors will miss setting up for the annual festival.

Jeremiah Jones manages Jonesy’s Corner, Jeremiah was a vendor at Loessfest for years and he was disappointed to hear it was canceled again.

“It was a good money maker for us, yeah a lot of local vendors there and stuff yeah, it was fun. It’s kind of upsetting but with everything going down, I kind of understand,” said Jones.

Mayor Walsh says the city plans to bring Loessfest back but just like every event, its future depends on how we deal with the virus.

“When we get past the vaccination point, I think you’ll see activities begin and the park return to what it was prior to flooding and COVID,” said Mayor Walsh.

So far no event calendar is set for this summer but Council Bluffs officials are hoping to hear from organizations and vendors looking for a spot to have their event.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.