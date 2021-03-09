Advertisement

Kearney man gets jail time for fatally beating, stabbing dog

Police lights
Police lights
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - A Kearney man has been sentenced to a year in jail for brutally beating and stabbing his dog to death before burying the animal in his back yard.

The Kearney Hub reports that 22-year-old Khaleem Baringer was sentenced Monday in Buffalo County District Court for felony intentional cruelty to an animal. He had faced up to three years in prison.

A witness told police Baringer hit the Blue Heeler mix repeatedly with a baseball bat after it defecated on the floor and nipped at a woman as she tried to place the dog into a kennel. Investigators say Baringer left the dog for dead in a bathtub, then later stabbed the dog after discovering it still alive.

