Iowa Hispanic group files lawsuit challenging new voting law

By David Pitt
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An organization representing Iowa’s Hispanic population has filed a lawsuit to challenge a new Iowa voting measure passed with only Republican votes a day after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it into law.

The League of United Latin American Citizens is represented by Washington-based voting rights lawyer Marc Elias in the lawsuit filed in state court in Des Moines. The law shortens time for voters to cast mail ballots, reduces days voters can request a ballot, and shortens the time polls are open on Election Day.

The lawsuit claims it creates an undue burden on the fundamental right to vote citing numerous violations of voters’ constitutional rights.

