Advertisement

Iowa governor signs GOP-forced voting changes bill into law

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By David Pitt
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a Republican-backed bill that makes it harder to vote early, potentially eroding a key aspect of Democratic campaigns.

Republicans in the House and Senate quickly approved the changes Monday over the opposition of all Democratic legislators.

RELATED: Iowa Dems ponder strategies amid GOP-forced voting changes

Republicans say the rules are needed to guard against voting fraud, though they noted Iowa has no history of election irregularities and that November’s election saw a record turnout with no hint of problems in the state. In the last election, more than 70% of Democrats voted early.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man climbs over traffic on 72nd Street
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert (WOWT file image)
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s re-election campaign paused after husband’s death
Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s husband dead, sources confirm
Nebraska man wants to skip his own death penalty hearing
Plattsmouth Police find over 14 grams of meth, two people arrested after reports of shoplifting

Latest News

OPPD & MUD customers can now apply for a new rental and utility assistance program
New sidewalk improvements coming soon at Hanscom Park
Omaha-area churches prep for Easter holidays amid pandemic
Omaha Police updates two February 2020 cuttings