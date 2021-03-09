Advertisement

Georgia man sentenced for misusing Iowa workers information

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 33-year-old Georgia man has been sentenced for using information from dozens of University of Iowa employees to obtain federal tax refunds.

Federal prosecutors say Edoghogho Collins Oloton, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors say Oloton worked with other people to launder dozens of money orders bought with fraudulent tax refunds.

The scheme netted more than $60,000 from tax refunds from University of Iowa employees. More than $1.4 million in illegal funds passed through bank accounts associated with the scheme between February and April 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert (WOWT file image)
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s re-election campaign paused after husband’s death
Man climbs over traffic on 72nd Street
The iPhone 12 comes with a new warning.
Apple issues iPhone 12 warning for pacemakers, defibrillators
Creighton University men's basketball coach Greg McDermott
Creighton reinstates McDermott ahead of Big East tournament
Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger
Sarpy County Board considers removing treasurer from office

Latest News

19-year-old tells Omaha Police boyfriend hit her with a bat and cut her
Women open up a mobile hair salon
Two women take their hair salon on the road
Nebraska ranks No. 6 on U.S. News & World ‘Best States’ report
Omaha husband battling cancer celebrates first vaccine dose