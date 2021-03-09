Father, son tail suspect after shooting on Tenn. highway

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee man and his son tailed a shooting suspect and took down their license plate number in an effort to help law enforcement following a possible road rage incident.

Carl Bauer and his son witnessed a shooting just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Tennessee’s Interstate 24. The sheriff’s office believes it was a possible road rage incident. The victim was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Bauer says gun shots were flying across the interstate in the middle of the day.

“The next thing I know, the window comes down, and his arm comes out. I could see the gun, and the next thing I see are shell casings being popped out,” Bauer said. “When he bailed off to the right, for some reason, my natural instinct was follow him.”

Bauer tailed the suspect while speaking with a 911 dispatcher.

“He was weaving and dodging and driving very erratic,” Bauer said. “I’m giving a live feed, as far as where he’s going, what bridge we’re crossing over.”

After about a five-minute drive, Bauer unfortunately lost the suspect in a neighborhood. But he had taken down the license plate number, using a sharpie on his console, and he spent some time helping police patrol the area for the suspect’s car.

“I knew the car. If I had saw it again, I would have known it was it,” Bauer said.

Bauer says something like this should never happen.

“Whether they’re distracted or what and they swerve into someone else’s lane and make somebody mad, you don’t have the right to just shoot somebody,” he said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are following leads, calling the case “an active and ongoing investigation.” They did not release any details about the suspect’s car.

