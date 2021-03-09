Advertisement

Driver in fatal Iowa crash suspect in Illinois murder case

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police say a wrong-way driver accused of causing a fatal crash in eastern Iowa over the weekend is a defendant in an Illinois murder case who was out on bail at the time of the crash.

The Gazette reports that the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids. Investigators say 34-year-old Tyler Lee, of Rockton, Illinois, was driving a pickup truck southbound in the northbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a sport utility vehicle carrying four people.

Police say the crash killed a passenger in the SUV, 23-year-old David Phuong Nguyen of Cedar Rapids. At the time, Lee was out on $1 million bail for a May 2017 shooting death in Loves Park, Illinois.

