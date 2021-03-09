Dr. Joe Stothert funeral services to be conducted privately

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of Dr. Joe Stothert on Tuesday announced that the memorial services for him would be private.

“In lieu of flowers, the Stothert family prefers memorials to the First Responders Foundation or the Omaha Police Foundation in recognition of Dr. Stothert’s commitment to public safety and emergency medical services,” according to a release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s office.

Donations to the Omaha Police Foundation can also be sent to P.O. Box 31134, Omaha NE 68131-0134.

Dr. Stothert was found dead Friday at the family’s home in southwest Omaha. Authorities said the mayor’s husband was found alone, and no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.