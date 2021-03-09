David’s Forecast Update - Staying warm and windy this evening! Spotty t-showers overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday marked yet another March day with temperatures well above-normal for this time of year! Omaha started the morning with temperatures near 50° before warming into the mid-70s during the afternoon hours. The sunshine helped… as well as the wind. Southerly winds gusted as high as 37 mph Tuesday.

Hour by hour forecast Tuesday evening (WOWT)

Conditions will stay breezy and mild through the evening and overnight hours, with increasing clouds. A few spotty showers or storms are possible overnight, primarily between Midnight and 6 AM. The threat for rain should push north and northeast before the morning commute, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning.

Strong winds from the south/southwest (gusts 40+ mph) will warm temperatures back into the 70s for the Omaha Metro by around lunchtime Wednesday. Colder air will push through during the rest of the afternoon and evening, with temperatures falling into the 40s by 6 PM.

Wind gusts 40+ mph Wednesday (WOWT)

We will start both Thursday and Friday in the 30s with afternoon highs in the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

Our next chance for precipitation arrives this weekend, as a strong system tracks through the region. This system could bring us a soaking rain Saturday night through Monday, with snow mixing in at times. Currently, the best chance for accumulating snow looks to stay to our west, but this threat will need to be watched as we inch closer.

The Next 5 Days (wowt)

The rest of the 10-day forecast is trending much cooler, with highs primarily in the 40s. A reminder that it is still indeed March!

