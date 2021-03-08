Advertisement

Wyoming man accidentally shoots his wife in Nebraska town

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNADILLA, Neb. (AP) - A Wyoming man accidentally shot his wife Saturday in a small town in Nebraska, authorities said.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s office said the man was trying to remove the magazine from a handgun when he accidentally fired Saturday and shot his wife in the abdomen. The man and woman, who are both 57, were visiting a home in Unadilla, Nebraska when the shooting happened.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Syracuse before being flown to a Lincoln hospital. The sheriff’s office said she is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Omaha Mayor Stothert’s husband dead, sources confirm
Omaha Police investigates grocery store shooting
The scene of a large fire in northwestern Otoe County late Saturday afternoon.
Large fire in northwestern Otoe County
1 dead, two hurt in car crash near 26th & L Street
Nebraska sheriff found guilty of misconduct

Latest News

Man climbs over traffic on 72nd Street
Man hanging from overhead highway sign near I-80
Man climbs over traffic on 72nd Street
Plattsmouth Police find over 14 grams of meth, two people arrested after reports of shoplifting
Sunday, March 7th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast