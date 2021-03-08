Advertisement

Sarpy County Board considers removing treasurer from office

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After declining to resign, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners will consider removing the treasurer.

They will consider at Tuesday’s board meeting on the legal proceedings of removing County Treasurer Brian Zuger.

“We are deeply concerned about the State Auditor’s findings, and our primary objective is to ensure Sarpy County is a good steward of the taxpayers’ money,” Board Chairman Don Kelly said.

The Auditor’s Office released a report in November of the Treasurer’s Office with concerns of inaccurate financial reconciliations and inadequate recordkeeping.

They didn’t find any missing funds but they did find problems of disbursement. There will be a final report released this week which will include Zuger’s response to the report.

Zuger was elected in November 2018 and the treasures’ office was run independently by him. Commissioners don’t have direct oversight over the treasurer, the office, or its activities even though the county board approves the treasurer’s office budget.

Commissioners asked Zuger to resign last week after Kelly reviewed a draft report of the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts.

