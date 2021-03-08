Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mild and breezy weather will start off the week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with 40s out the door and that will lead to another mild day across the area. Even as clouds increase a bit into the afternoon, highs will still make it into the lower 70s.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

South winds will help us warm as well today with gusts to 25 mph expected. That is expected to also drag in some smoke from the annual prescribed burns happening in the Flint Hills in Eastern Kansas. That could sporadically lead to a smoky smell in the area and briefly reduce air quality.

Monday Wind (WOWT)

Air Quality (WOWT)

South wind will also be in play Tuesday leading to the same issue with smoke in the area. More warmth is likely Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Some showers and a few storms are possible overnight Tuesday night into early Wednesday but it likely won’t be very widespread with any rain and the totals will be light.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.