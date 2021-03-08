Ricketts criticizes Biden immigration policy

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement Monday criticizing the Biden administration’s actions on immigration policy.

On Feb. 25, President Biden rescinded the Trump administration policy that halted green cards through the end of March. On Dec. 31, Trump extended the visa ban initially put in place in April 2020.

In his statement, Ricketts praised the decisions made by former President Trump last year as “protecting the health and safety of Americans and people looking to follow the law to come to our country.”

Biden’s actions in recent weeks do not prioritize the safety of the nation and signal to Central America that U.S. borders are weakening, Ricketts said in Monday’s statement.

Read the governor’s full statement below:

“President Biden’s recent actions on immigration policy appear to be more about reversing decisions made by former President Trump than actually protecting the health and safety of Americans and people looking to follow the law to come to our country. President Biden’s actions are sending a message to Central American countries that U.S. border protections are weakening. Consequently, there is an emerging humanitarian crisis with the surge in unaccompanied children attempting to migrate to our country. If the President keeps pursuing these policies, conditions will continue to deteriorate. I strongly urge the Biden Administration to place their focus on the safety of our citizens and those coming to the border instead of rushing to overturn the former President’s policies.”

