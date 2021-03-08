Plattsmouth Police find over 14 grams of meth, two people arrested after reports of shoplifting
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Plattsmouth Police arrested two 24-year-olds Saturday after reports of shoplifting at a convenience store.
Both from Council Bluffs, Phillip Davis, 24, and Breanne Richards, 24, were booked on several felony drug charges. Officers went to a Casey’s convenience store near Highway 75 and Oak Hill Road for a shoplifting in progress.
They discovered information that was out about people getting in a blue Jeep with fake plates heading north towards the Platte River. Deputies in the area found a car at Highway 75 and Bay Road heading north and made contact with Davis, Richards, and a 29-year-old man from Iowa.
Officers found Davis, the driver, to be suspended driving and having an active warrant for his arrest. Richards and the 29-year-old were asked to get out of the car for a search after drugs were detected.
In the search, police found over 14 grams of meth in different baggies and paraphernalia throughout the car which included a pipe, needles, and a gun that was taken into evidence.
The 29-year-old had items on him that he admitted he stole from Casey’s. He was cited and released on theft and misdemeanor drug charges.
