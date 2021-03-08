Plattsmouth Police find over 14 grams of meth, two people arrested after reports of shoplifting

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Plattsmouth Police arrested two 24-year-olds Saturday after reports of shoplifting at a convenience store.

Both from Council Bluffs, Phillip Davis, 24, and Breanne Richards, 24, were booked on several felony drug charges. Officers went to a Casey’s convenience store near Highway 75 and Oak Hill Road for a shoplifting in progress.

They discovered information that was out about people getting in a blue Jeep with fake plates heading north towards the Platte River. Deputies in the area found a car at Highway 75 and Bay Road heading north and made contact with Davis, Richards, and a 29-year-old man from Iowa.

Officers found Davis, the driver, to be suspended driving and having an active warrant for his arrest. Richards and the 29-year-old were asked to get out of the car for a search after drugs were detected.

In the search, police found over 14 grams of meth in different baggies and paraphernalia throughout the car which included a pipe, needles, and a gun that was taken into evidence.

The 29-year-old had items on him that he admitted he stole from Casey’s. He was cited and released on theft and misdemeanor drug charges.

Mugshot of Phillip Davis, 24 (left) and Breanne Richards, 24 (right) (PHOTO: Cass County Sheriff's Office)

