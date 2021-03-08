Advertisement

Omaha Police look for two men involved in Tudor Heights shooting

Jason Hartzell and Tevyon Shields
Jason Hartzell and Tevyon Shields(Omaha Police Department)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have issued felony warrants for two individuals for their connection to the shooting of an Omaha man at the Tudor Heights Apartments.

Jason Hartzell, 20, is wanted for first-degree assault, attempted robbery, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Tevyon Shields, 22, is wanted for attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stopper at 402-444-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

