Officials say pilot killed in small plane crash in Nebraska

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANSLEY, Neb. (AP) - Officials in central Nebraska say a pilot has died in a small plane crash in Custer County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened Saturday when the office received a report shortly after 1 p.m. that a single-engine plane had failed to arrive at a Colorado airport as scheduled. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office say the wreckage of the plane was found several hours later in a pasture southwest of Ansley.

Officials say the body of the plane’s pilot and sole occupant, 74-year-old Keith Walker of Mason City, was found in the wreckage.

