NOISE Omaha founder files for mayoral race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has learned there may be one more candidate in the race for Omaha mayor.

Dawaune Lamont Hayes, turned in signatures to the election commissioner on Friday, the deadline for filing to be included on the April 6 primary ballot. Hayes is the founder and president of NOISE Omaha, a north Omaha multimedia community news organization.

Officials told 6 News on Monday that election workers are currently working to verify the signatures.

There are currently four others vying to unseat incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert: Mark Gudgel, Jasmine Harris, RJ Neary, and Kimara Snipes. The top two vote-getters in the primary will face each other in the general election in May.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.