Omaha Mayor Stothert’s re-election campaign paused after husband’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A spokeswoman for Mayor Jean Stothert said Monday afternoon that the mayor is temporarily pausing all campaign activities following the death of her husband, Dr. Joe Stothert.

Dr. Stothert was found dead Friday at the family’s home in southwest Omaha. Authorities said he was found alone, and no foul play is suspected.

The mayor’s office issued the following statement Monday:

“Out of respect for the life and legacy of Dr. Joe Stothert, and to properly honor his memory, the Jean Stothert for Mayor campaign has temporarily paused all public contacts and activities.”

Stothert officially filed for re-election in January. Her campaign had planned to begin airing TV commercials Monday.

The Stothert family has asked for privacy.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

