Man accused of shooting family member arrested

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a man Sunday in connection with a February shooting.

Justin Rashad, 25 was booked at Douglas County for first-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officers went near North 35th Street on February 22 for a “nature unknown” call. When arriving, they found Sabir Rashad, 59, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sabir claims he was shot by one of his family members and he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police found Justin near 43rd and Emmet Street on Sunday and are still investigating the shooting.

