LIVE: Gov. Ricketts gives Nebraska COVID-19 update

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts will give an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Monday.

Ricketts reported Nebraska’s hospital bed availability as “robust,” saying 38% of hospital beds were available across the state, and 40% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators available.

The state was also reporting 142 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, he said.

“That’s the same level we were at end of July, early August timeframe,” he said, encouraging continued tests via Test Nebraska.

The governor said the state had administered more than 519,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, and was ranked 23rd by the New York Times in terms of first-dose administration of COVID-19 vaccine, with 18% of Nebraskans receiving an initial vaccination; 16th in terms of second-dose administration with 10% of the population having received two COVID-19 vaccine doses; and 29th in terms of vaccination doses used, with 78% of doses distributed to Nebraskans.

Ricketts urged Nebraskans to sign up at vaccinate.ne.gov in order to be notified of their opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and also encouraged anyone with symptoms to get tested, isolate, and ask their doctors about monoclonal antibody treatment to stave off the virus.

Ricketts said the state administered about 90,000 COVID-19 vaccinations last week, sharing a reminder that Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses won’t be coming for the next two weeks.

The state will be following CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and mask use, Ricketts said, noting that those who have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will need to wait 14 days for full effectiveness, but then will be able to gather without masks. Fully vaccinated people will also not need to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The governor also welcomed guests to discuss the state’s ethanol industry and talk more about the E-30 campaign, including the pilot study on state vehicles about the use of E-30 in traditional vehicles over the course of a year.

