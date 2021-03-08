Iowa Dems ponder strategies amid GOP-forced voting changes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Democrats need a new voting game plan since Republicans in the Iowa Legislature dramatically restricted strategies they’ve relied on heavily in recent elections including the use of absentee ballots and early voting.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn’t yet signed the bill, but Democratic Party leaders and campaign strategists aren’t waiting to begin preparing voters for shorter mail ballot deadlines and other early voting rule changes. Democrats already are assessing what they need to do to keep their voters actively participating.

Political strategists suggest focus could turn to giving voters rides to the polls, encouraging them to vote early in person, and launching a large-scale educational campaign centered on the new shorter mail voting deadlines.

