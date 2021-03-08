David’s Evening Forecast - More Spring-like Warmth to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Breezy south winds and morning sun brought us another beautiful, Spring-like day to the metro. Clouds rolled in this afternoon but temperatures still warmed to around 70 in the metro, with low 70s south of I-80. These temperatures well above average for this time of year, the average high for today is around 47. We’ll stay breezy and mild this evening, with temperatures in the 60s through at least 10pm. Clouds should thin out slowly overnight, with lows falling to around 51 in the metro.

More sunshine is expected to go along with the mild start to Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly warm from the 50s to near 70 by lunchtime. High temperatures on Tuesday will likely be even warmer than today, topping out in the middle 70s. It will once again be on the breezy side, with south gusts up to 30mph possible. We will see an increase in clouds again Tuesday night as a storm system approaches the area. The increase in moisture may lead to a few showers or isolated storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The best chance for any rain will likely remain to the north and east of the metro area.

After the morning shower chance, we’ll manage another warm day Wednesday. Temperatures should warm back into the middle 70s, but a cold front will move through during the afternoon. This likely means dropping temperatures in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms are possible along the front, but those chances likely remain well south of the metro area. Cooler air will settle in for Thursday and Friday, with highs dropping back into the 50s. A stronger storm system will approach the area over the weekend, bringing clouds and cooler conditions on Saturday. By Sunday, we will see rain chances increase, with showers likely by the afternoon. Cooler air will be filtering at the same time, with the potential for rain to change over to snow Sunday night into Monday. Accumulating snow will be possible with this storm, but it’s too early to say exactly where. There are still many details to be worked out with this system, so stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.