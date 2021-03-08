Advertisement

Creighton reinstates McDermott ahead of Big East tournament

Creighton University men's basketball coach Greg McDermott
Creighton University men's basketball coach Greg McDermott
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University announced Monday afternoon men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott, suspended four days ago following controversial post-game remarks made in the locker room, will be reinstated.

Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen cited the coach’s “immediate apology,” conversations with Creighton officials as well as the team, and McDermott’s ownership of his actions as reasons behind the decision to allow his return.

“We will use this as an opportunity to grow and invest in being better. We must,” Rasmussen said at the conclusion of his statement:

McDermott was suspended for Saturday’s home game against Butler, which the Bluejays won 93-73, after telling the team to “stay on the plantation” in remarks after the team’s loss to Xavier on Feb. 27. He later apologized for his comments, tweeting “I’m sorry” on Tuesday, March 2.

NEW TONIGHT: Creighton Junior Guard, Marcus Zegarowski opens up about Coach Greg McDermott’s "plantation" comment that resulted in suspension. More details at 10.

Posted by Lauren Melendez on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Rasmussen said in Monday’s statement that starting next month, McDermott will join other campus leaders in a program from the Racial Equity Institute, located in North Carolina, to “better understand racism in its institutional and structural forms.”

“Coach McDermott is eager to participate in this and other important programs and activities, and recognizes that this is a critical next step in our collective learning process,” Rasmussen said in the statement.

Full statement from AD Rasmussen

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

