CDC: people fully vaccinated can gather without masks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The CDC has relaxed some guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated but it comes with a pause.

Millions of more people need to be vaccinated before precautions can be lifted altogether.

Staff at South Omaha’s One World Health Center in the Old Livestock Exchange Building continues to give about 130 vaccinations or so a day.

Folks there are getting the Pfizer vaccine and they’ll need to come back in three weeks for the second dose.

In the new CDC guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated can safely take fewer precautions in certain situations such as hanging out indoors with other fully vaccinated people and ignoring masks and social distancing.

You don’t have to quarantine or get testing if you have contact with a COVID-19 positive individual when you’re fully vaccinated, as long as you don’t have symptoms.

There were some reactions to the new CDC guidelines.

“I will probably continue to wear mine until they lift it, I suppose, totally,” said Roxanne Polsley.

“You might not have to wear a mask? Ha. I’m just real sick of it. But I understand why they do it,” said Scott Propst.

The CDC says we should all continue to do what we are doing when we are in public, whether or not we are vaccinated. A person isn’t considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the required last dose.

