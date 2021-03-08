Arrests made in Lincoln homicide, warrant out for murder suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department have arrested two people in connection to the murder of 33-year-old James Shekie.

On March 4, Lincoln Police arrested Shekie’s roommate, 17-year-old Anna Feilen, and her brother, 31-year-old Marques Moten for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. LPD said investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Deontae C. Rush for first degree murder. Court documents indicate that Rush is Feilen’s ex-boyfriend. Investigators are working to apprehend Rush, and police encourage anyone with information to immediately call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Last Monday, on March 1 at approximately 11:09 a.m., LPD officers responded to a call for service to check an open door to a trailer home in the 4200 block of North 20th Street. Officers found James in the residence, deceased from a gunshot wound.

According to court documents, Facebook messages between Feilen and Moten on February 22 revealed their plan to steal several pounds of weed from the trailer home where Feilen and Shekie lived. Feilen later admitted to police that on February 23, she was picked up by Moten and Rush and they drove to 4255 N. 20th Street. Feilen said Rush had a loaded firearm and forced his way into the home. Upon entering the home, Feilen told police she heard several gunshots and Shekie screaming. She said at that time, Moten moved into the driver’s seat and they drove to Omaha and left Rush behind. Feilen told police Rush was the only one to enter the home and her brother, Moten, is wheelchair bound but can drive.

Court documents indicate Facebook messages between Feilen and Rush show that Rush tried to convince them to “lay low,” not say anything and they he would “make it up to her.” Messages show Rush asked Feilen to delete their message thread.

On Thursday, March 4, LPD investigators apprehended Feilen in Lincoln at approximately 5:27 p.m. after developing probable cause to arrest her for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. LPD investigators also developed probable cause to arrest Moten for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. With the assistance of the Council Bluffs Police Department, LPD investigators apprehended Moten in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 4, at approximately 8:54 p.m. Investigators apprehended both individuals without incident.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.