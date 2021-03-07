Advertisement

Three Bluejays named to All-BIG EAST teams

Source: AP
Source: AP(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three members of the Creighton men’s basketball team earned All-BIG EAST honors on Sunday.

Junior point guard Marcus Zegarowski was named to the All-BIG EAST first team, senior forward Damien Jefferson was named to the All-BIG EAST second team, and senior forward Denzel Mahoney earned an All-BIG EAST honorable mention selection.

Zegarowski, who was honored as a member of the All-BIG EAST second team last season, led Creighton with 15.4 points per game and with 4.39 assists per game this year.

This is the first time Jefferson and Mahoney have received such honors.

Mahoney was the BIG EAST 6th Man of the Year for the 2019/20 season.

Since joining the conference, this is the first time Creighton has had three players receive All-BIG EAST honors in the same season.

The Jays open BIG EAST Tournament play on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST against either Butler or Xavier.

