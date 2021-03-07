Passenger with life-threatening injuries taken to hospital after crash on Veterans Memorial Hwy

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Traffic Unit is investigating a car crash on Friday that sent a passenger with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

Officers went to the intersection of South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Hwy (Vets Hwy) at 6:29 p.m. for a two-car crash.

It’s reported that a 2001 Ford Ranger was going west on Vets Hwy and a 2005 Chrysler Sebring was heading east making a left turn to go north on South 24th Street.

In the investigation, it was discovered that the Chrysler turned in front of the Ford truck causing the crash. The passenger of the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names are being withheld at this time.

6 News will continue to give updates.

