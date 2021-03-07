OPD’s Mounted Patrol prepares for busy season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As warmer temperatures start to creep up in the Omaha-metro, the Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Unit is prepping for the kickoff to its “busy season.”

“There’s nothing better than riding a horse when it’s 75 degrees out in the old market,” said OPD Mounted Patrol, Sgt. Kevin Vodicka.

One of the OPD’s 10 horses is named Diesel and you will start to see these guys out on the streets a lot more.

“Diesel is a gentle giant, he’s a big people person,” said Sgt. Vodicka.

In a typical year, you would likely see the mounted patrol out at large events and concerts. For the past year, some of the community policing has been put on hold because of COVID-19.

Being out and about in the Old Market is one of the only chances the mounted patrol gets to interact with the public.

“We are a full-time unit so we operate all year round but the winter months are kind of our slower months. We focus on a lot of training. It’s good to be around people and people love the horses,” said Sgt. Vodicka.

In the coming months, you will be seeing these two new faces on the streets. Dumplin and Bullet were both donated to the unit and they’re both set to finish training in the coming weeks.

“This is Dumplin, she is one of our horses that was donated by the first responder’s foundation. She came from Georgia,” said Sgt. Vodicka.

OPD officers say they’re looking forward to seeing more people in the coming months now that the warm weather is here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.