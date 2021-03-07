Omaha Police investigates grocery store shooting
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday shooting that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital.
Officers went to NBH Grocery at 1:35 p.m. for a shooting and while on the scene, a 19-year-old arrived at Immanuel Hospital in a private car.
The 19-year-old told police he was standing in front of NBH Grocery and heard gunshots, then he realized he was hit by gunfire. He suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
