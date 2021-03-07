Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Unseasonably warm start to the workweek!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After starting off in the 30s and 40s, temperatures warmed into the 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon. Omaha hit 70° for the first time since November 19th!

Per the climate report, Omaha officially hit 70° today!! First time in the 70s since November 19th. pic.twitter.com/8r8jXJZR9P — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) March 7, 2021

To get there, winds were very high, with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Due to high winds and low relative humidity, fire danger remained elevated. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for counties south of the Omaha Metro through 7 PM.

Very high fire danger Sunday (WOWT)

Winds will back off Sunday evening and overnight, with lows dropping back near 40°. Clouds will increase throughout the day Monday, but highs will still warm up near the 70° mark thanks to southerly winds. We won’t be nearly as windy as Sunday’s weather, but could still experience gusts 20 to 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 25 mph Monday (WOWT)

We’ll start Tuesday on a very mild note, with temperatures near 50° in the morning! Highs will soar into the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Our next chance for showers and a few storms arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy skies will then dominate a good chunk of the day, with highs back in the 70s and VERY gusty winds. At this time, winds could gust as high as 40 to 45 mph Wednesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A cold front moves through Wednesday night, bringing us an additional chance for showers and a few storms, before pushing the rain off to our south Thursday morning. Highs Thursday and Friday will be cooler, just topping out in the mid-50s.

The pattern remains cooler and a bit more active through the rest of the 10-day forecast.

