Love’s Jazz & Arts Center plans on reopening under new management

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community leaders in Omaha are bringing Love’s Jazz & Arts Center back to life at North 24th Street.

Pending city approval, the North 24th Street Business Improvement District will reopen Love’s Jazz.

They also hired a professional musician to teach students that are interested in music. Love’s Jazz is a staple to this North Omaha neighborhood but it hasn’t been heard for decades.

The Business Improvement District wants to make this a center for music programs and performances. Details are still in the works with possible collaborations with schools in the area.

“Jazz is always going to be a genre that’s a part of the history of this community. Music education is going to be the emphasis of this,” said Lavonya Goodwin from North 24th Street Business Improvement District.

Goodwin says the pandemic is preventing leaders from setting a timeline for reopening. Leaders brought in pro musician Dana Murray to lead the youth music programming.

6 News will share his story and his career tonight at 10 p.m.

The Business Improvement District Association doesn’t plan to collaborate with the former tenants. The City of Omaha terminated that former agreement last year following a series of lease violations.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.